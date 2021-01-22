Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Craft Regulations for Vaccine Donations: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino urges officials of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to craft, this early, the guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine donations to ensure donated vaccines will reach their intended recipients. Tolentino, during the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Senate Committee of the Whole on the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination program Friday, January 22, 2021, was informed by FDA Director-General Rolando Domingo about the existing regulations requiring donors to secure the necessary clearance before the vaccines would be allowed to be given to the donee. “That is why I am now alerting you to craft the regulations this early. Because I foresee an event involving returning residents coming for instance from the United States, bringing in with him or her a box of vaccines for his or her relatives here. What will the Customs do? Will it be confiscated and disposed of? At this early stage you should craft the regulations,” Tolentino said. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)