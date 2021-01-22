Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Recto: Give Safest, Most Effective Covid Vaccines: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto asks vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. if the government has a list of the best possible vaccines in its hands, considering that more than seven million people worldwide had already been inoculated. He said health workers should be given the safest, most effective and best possible vaccines to convince the public to be vaccinated. “The public will willingly get their shots if they see that our nurses and our doctors are getting theirs, too. Currently, we have a low rate of people willing to get their vaccines,” Recto said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program Friday, January 22, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)