Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Protect National Interests Amid Foreign Vaccine Deals: Sen. Risa Hontiveros during Friday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, January 22, 2021, stresses that national interests must not be affected by the ongoing efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines from foreign sources. Hontiveros said that the country should not set aside its sovereignty and the welfare of its citizens - including its territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea - even as it acquires COVID-19 vaccines from China. National Task Force for COVID-19 (NTF) chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez agreed that the country should not compromise its stake in disputed maritime areas. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)