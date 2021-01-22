Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Vaccine Passports: Sen. Grace Poe, during the continuation of the Senate Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing on the government’s Covid-19 vaccination plan Friday, January 22, 2021, asks Health Sec. Francisco Duque III if the Department of Health will be issuing vaccine passports or certificates to individuals who have already been inoculated. Poe, who recently filed Senate Bill No. 1994 or the Vaccine Passport Act, emphasized the need to keep track who has been given the vaccine. Duque said that under the vaccine administration plan, a certificate will be issued to individuals who already received the vaccine containing their basic personal information and other details including the dates of their first and second dose of vaccine. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)