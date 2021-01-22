Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Revilla Appeals for Orderly Rollout of Gov’t Vaccination Plan: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., calls on government officials, particularly vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and Health Sec. Francisco Duque III, to ensure the swift implementation of the national Covid vaccination plan in order to help the economy recover fast and give the people peace of mind. “I am also appealing for unity in resolving the problems brought by the pandemic,” Revilla said during the Senate Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing on the government’s Covid-19 vaccination plan Friday, January 22, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)