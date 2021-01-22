Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Jab Officials to Assure Safety, Efficacy of Vaccines: Sen. Nancy Binay during the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Senate Committee of the Whole on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Friday, January 22, 2021, says Filipinos may be better assured of the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines if they see government officials like President Rodrigo Duterte and other endorsers being publicly inoculated with such vaccines. In response to Binay's recommendations, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that he will try to convince the President and other top officials to get vaccinated publicly in support of government's vaccination program. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)