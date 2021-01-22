Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Make Roll Out as Quick as Possible: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan inquires whether or not the World Health Organization has an ideal period within which vaccination of a significant number of population should be done in order to achieve herd immunity, during the Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing, Friday, January 22, 2021. “I raise that because precisely, if for example, the efficacy of the vaccine is only for six months, obviously a 5-year roll out or a 3-year roll out might prove to be ineffective up to a certain degree because you will now have to vaccinate again those you vaccinated,” Pangilinan said. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the DOH doesn't have this information but added that the goal is to vaccinate 50 to 70 million people using about 148 million doses combined portfolio of vaccines within four quarters at the earliest, and at the latest, up to 2022. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)