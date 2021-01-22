Photo Release

January 22, 2021 On the vaccination process: Sen. Imee Marcos, during a hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing Friday, January 22, 2021, asks resource persons how an individual could avail the vaccine and whether he/she could choose the vaccine of his/her choice. Marcos noted that some local government executives have no idea how the vaccination plan would be implemented. In reply, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Deputy Chief Implementer Sec. Vivencio Dizon replied that a directive had already been issued to local government units for them to come up with a list based on the priority sectors outlined by the IATF. After this, there would be a second phase of identifying those who will be inoculated. Dizon also told the committee that the technical working group of the vaccine cluster of the national task force is still finalizing the prioritization of the essential sectors, including those in the transport industry. Marcos stressed that the transport sector should be prioritized because health workers, those in the agriculture sector, and other frontliners, could not go to the hospital, the gateway and farmlands if there is no transportation. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)