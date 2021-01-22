Photo Release

January 22, 2021 On vaccines with EUA: Sen. Cynthia Villar asks the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which vaccine brands would most likely get an emergency use authorization (EUA) within the first and second quarter of the year during the Committee of the Whole hearing Friday, January 21, 2021. FDA Dir. Gen. Rolando Domingo said they already issued the EUA for Pfizer and AstraZeneca will be next after seven to 10 days. Domingo also added that they are studying the applications of Gamaleya, SinoVac and Bio-Technology. Villar also supported the proposal of Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto to do the vaccination by age — from old ones to the young. “We all know that the old ones are high-risk and the young ones are not so high-risk. So if ever you would have difficulty deciding who to vaccinate next, of course, the medical frontliners are the priority... there’s a suggestion to do it by age,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)