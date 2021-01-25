Photo Release

January 25, 2021 On National Bible Day: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, January 25, 2021, says that in this time of pandemic, there’s more reason “to bring the Bible closer to our countrymen.” Villanueva said the past year has been the toughest year for himself for losing his mother and sister but he was comforted by the Word of God. “Amid the pandemic, the sickness, the loneliness, many of our countrymen feel impossible to navigate their way out. This is the reason why we should all do more to bring the Holy Bible closer to our kababayans and encourage them to read the Bible to learn wisdom and find hope and experience the transformative power of the Word of God,” the senator said in his privilege speech. The last Monday of every January has been declared National Bible Day through Republic Act No. 11163. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)