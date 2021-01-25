Photo Release

January 25, 2021 Dela Rosa on how the bible helped him: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa shares how reading the Bible helped him when he and his daughter fell ill with COVID-19 last year. “When I discovered that my daughter and I contracted the deadly virus, instead of feeling neglected and questioning our faith, I turned to the Bible. In that very moment, I felt healed, Mr. President,” Dela Rosa said. During the hybrid plenary session Monday, January 25, 2021, the senator also commended Senators Joel Villanueva and Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao for leading the Senate in commemorating the National Bible Day. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)