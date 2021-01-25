Photo Release

January 25, 2021 Zubiri encourages bible study: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri commends Senators Joel Villanueva and Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao for spearheading the National Bible Day Monday, January 25, 2021. He said the Filipinos, who are predominantly Catholics, only read the Bible in schools during religion class unlike the Christians who read the Bible as part of their upbringing. “We need faith to push us through in these trying times of the pandemic,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)