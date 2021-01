Photo Release

January 25, 2021 Monday’s session: Senate President Vicente Sotto III sings the national anthem before presiding over Session No. 38 of the Second Regular Session of the 18th Congress, January 25, 2021. Monday’s session commemorated the National Bible Day and saw the passage on second reading of Senate Bill No. 1582 or the “Safe Pathways Act.” (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)