Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Joel wants SSS contribution increase deferred: Sen. Joel Villanueva says the scheduled increase in the Social Security System (SSS) contribution should be deferred given how the COVID-19 pandemic caused job losses and company closures. During the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises hearing Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Villanueva said he filed Senate Bill No. 1965 “to provide a reprieve for our battle-weary workers and employers through the suspension of the mandated increase in social security contribution rate in the event of a pandemic.” Villanueva also added that the deferment is needed considering that people would only be able to pay their SSS contributions if they have jobs or a source of livelihood. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)