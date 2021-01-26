Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Strengthening the PNP: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, leads a hybrid public hearing Tuesday, January 26, 2021, on Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 512 and 2004 or the Philippine National Police (PNP) Revitalization Act. The two measures seek to boost police operational capability through the acquisition and upgrading of equipment and building of infrastructure and facilities of the police force. The committee also took up SBN 1577, creating the forensic DNA database; SBN 1581, establishing the National Police Clearance System; SBN 2005, mandating annual psychiatric, psychological drug and physical tests for police officers; and SBNs 1494 and 1385, strengthening the Internal Affairs Service of the PNP. “I am privileged that I have been given the chance to lead the discussion on long and overdue measures that will enhance, reinforce and strengthen the Philippine National Police,” Dela Rosa said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)