Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Support for PNP modernization: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his support for the modernization of the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Tolentino said as a lesson from the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization, implementation of the PNP modernization program should be fine-tuned. “… as to the matter of direct negotiation, I think the notion of cross-training should likewise be included, not just the material and the equipment. And perhaps, we should study the possibility of including the Department of Foreign Affairs in the negotiations and perhaps, looking forward, have more police attaches in our consular posts, Mr. Chairman,” Tolentino said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)