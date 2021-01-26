Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Marcos backs PNP enhancement measures: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Tuesday, January 26, 2021, says she supports the measures seeking to enhance, reinforce and strengthen the Philippine National Police. Marcos particularly mentioned Senate Bill No. 2005, which she introduced, requiring for a mandatory annual psychiatric, psychological, drug, and physical tests for police officers. “There is really a need to have a regular annual psychiatric test, our police officers need stress debriefing,” she said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)