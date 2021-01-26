Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Tolentino expresses alarm over new Chinese law: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino expresses alarm over China’s new law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels during a privilege speech he delivered Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Tolentino said the safety of Filipino fishermen who might pass by contested territories claimed by China is in danger because they do not know the new law would take effect on February 1. He noted the new law also allowed the Chinese coast guard to demolish other country’s structures built on Chinese-claimed reefs and to board and inspect vessels in waters claimed by China. “I worry for our fishermen coming from Zambales, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro and the rest of the eastern seaboard who will venture out into that coast. The law further provides that the Chinese coast guard is now empowered to create temporary exclusion zones...these are lockdown zones needed to stop other vessels and personnel from entering. What are the ramifications? I have no answers. I just want to bring this to the attention of this august body. This is saddening and scary,” Tolentino said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)