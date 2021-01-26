Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Dialogue, the right approach in civilized communities: Sen. Pia Cayetano stresses that a dialogue between the University of the Philippines (UP) and the Department of National Defense (DND) is a more civilized and welcome approach instead of the DND unilaterally abrogating the UP-DND 1989 agreement. Cayetano, a UP alumna, said “we are mature and responsible people here,” citing the UP as a premier state university while the DND being at the forefront of the country’s defense. “I do hope that we don't have to go through this because it sends the wrong signal that we cannot even appreciate what was done in the past... not unilateral actions, which may be based on information that is perceived as facts by one side, but not necessarily facts on the other side,” Cayetano said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The 1989 accord prevents the police and the military from entering the UP campuses without prior notification to the UP administration. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)