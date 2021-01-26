Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Kiko sponsors resolution on UP-DND Accord: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan sponsors proposed Resolution No. 616 expressing the sense of the Senate to welcome the decision of the Department of National Defense (DND) to answer various calls for dialogue with the University of the Philippines (UP) on the termination of the 1989 UP-DND accord. The agreement regulates military and police presence in any UP campus. “Academic freedom which includes the freedom to think, speak, move, and even dissent critically, is a freedom that everyone is entitled to; a freedom that UP allowed its students, activists or not, and a freedom that everyone must enjoy. We hope this resolution will inspire an open and transparent, as well as participatory and inclusive dialogue among all parties,” Pangilinan said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)