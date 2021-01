Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Pia urges DND, UP officials to hold dialogue "with an open mind": Senator Pia S. Cayetano urges officials of the University of the Philippines (UP) and the Department of National Defense (DND) to engage in a dialogue with an open mind, with the objective of finding solutions to issues that led to the unilateral abrogation of the 1989 UP-DND accord. (file photo)