Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Focus on Why, Not on Where: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III calls on the Department of National Defense (DND), the government and society as a whole to focus on why the ideology of the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army continues to be attractive to young idealistic Filipinos. “We should focus on why they were able to attract our idealistic young Filipinos instead of focusing where the recruitment takes place. We’d better study and ask the more difficult question of why the ideology, which has not proven itself to be successful in any country in the world, continues to be attractive to our idealistic citizens,” Pimentel said Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Senators adopted a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate in opposing the termination of a 1989 accord between the University of the Philippines (UP) and the DND which prevents the military or police from entering any UP campuses except in cases of hot pursuit or similar occasions of emergency. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)