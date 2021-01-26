Photo Release

January 26, 2021 Session Called to Order: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III joins the opening prayer led by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto (not in photo) before calling to order the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Twenty-two senators attended the session, with 8 physically present and 12 virtually present. Senators during the session adopted Senate Resolution No. 616 expressing the sense of the Senate to welcome the decision of the Department of National Defense (DND) to answer various calls for dialogue with the University of the Philippines (UP) on the termination of the 1989 UP-DND accord. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)