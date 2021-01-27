Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Kiko Presides Over Charter Change Hearing: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes and Laws, presides over the virtual hearing on resolutions seeking to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution; namely, Resolution of Both Houses No. 1, Resolution of Both Houses No. 2; Senate Joint Resolution No. 1; and proposed Resolution No. 623. Pangilinan said the committee is tackling anew the charter change proposals of some of his colleagues against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Yes, the 1987 constitution is not perfect. While we recognize the wisdom of our eminent experts who drafted it in 1986, we also realize that they were not prophets and were constrained by the realities that time. It is incumbent upon the next generations to reflect deeply on how this charter can better respond to the challenges of the global community while protecting national interest and patrimony,” Pangilinan said Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)