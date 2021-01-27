Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Sovereign Will of the People: Sen. Francis Tolentino, during Wednesday’s Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes hybrid hearing, January 27, 2021, emphasizes that any amendment to or revision of the 1987 Constitution should reflect the sovereign will of the 109 million Filipinos. “Our Constitution is not about the current administration, a specific group or class or a personal political agenda. It is about the 109 million Filipinos in whom sovereignty resides. It is about the Filipino people whose democratic values and ideals we should preserve and take into account. In amending the Constitution, we have to be mindful of the inalienability of the Filipino sovereignty, lest we failed to fulfill our sworn duty to the Filipino citizenry,” Tolentino said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)