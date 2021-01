Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Senate Starts Hearing on SIM Card Registration: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, presides over a public hearing looking into proposals to register the subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in mobile phones and to have a non-expiry prepaid load Wednesday, January 27, 2021. According to Poe, the top five cyber scam incidence in 2019 are SMS fraud or text scam, hacking, cyber bullying, cyber libel and phishing. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)