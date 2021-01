Photo Release

January 27, 2021 On Expiry of Prepaid Load: Sen. Imee Marcos asks officials of the National Telecommunications Commission to explain the need for a prepaid expiry load in mobile phones and how much load had expired in the last two years. The Committee on Public Services chaired by Sen. Grace Poe, is looking into proposals for a non-expiry prepaid load and registration of subscriber identity module (SIM) cards Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)