Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Discussion on Charter Change a Worthy Cause: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses belief that the existence of the Covid-19 pandemic makes it more necessary to open the discussions towards amending the 1987 Constitution, particularly the restrictive economic provisions. Dela Rosa said high investments in local industries would help the country recover faster from the recent economic loss and ensure inclusive and sustainable development. “As previous attempts will show, initiating discussions towards amending the Constitution is fraught with many challenges and issues. However, no matter how difficult and painstaking it may be, this representation sincerely believes that it is not just a timely endeavor but a just and worthy cause,” Dela Rosa said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)