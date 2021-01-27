Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Lapid Bats for Roll-Over Data Allocation System: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid, during Wednesday’s Committee on Public Services virtual hearing, January 27, 2021, submits to the panel his manifestation on several measures seeking to register SIM cards, non-expiration of prepaid load, and roll-over of internet loads. Lapid filed Senate Bill No. 1880 or the “Roll-over Internet Act” which seeks to mandate and institutionalize roll-over data allocation to help Filipinos, especially the students, who rely on the internet during the pandemic. Under the bill, unused data allocation from internet data packages or promos will not expire but will instead carry over to succeeding months until the end of the year. If at the end of the year, there are still remaining unused data allocations, the same will be converted into rebates which, in turn, may be used for future subscriptions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)