Photo Release

January 27, 2021 On Data Privacy Protection: Sen. Joel Villanueva asks officials of the National Privacy Commission (NPC) if they have received reports of data breach from tampered SIM cards and if they had imposed sanctions on the perpetrators. Villanueva was informed during the virtual hearing on proposals for SIM card registration and for non-expiry of prepaid load Wednesday, January 27, 2021 that NPC is currently investigating notices it received on data breaches. “I want to know what steps you are taking or if there are any additional steps to protect the privacy of individuals because if this will push through we want to be sure that it will not be used as a tool for surveillance,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)