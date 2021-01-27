Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Economic Liberalization Can Be Achieved Sans Charter Change: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, says that amending the Constitution by adding the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” is not a golden bullet that will bring the desired liberalization of economy, that is why it must be deliberated carefully. Drilon also noted that there are three pending bills that, if passed, could improve the country’s economic climate without the need of changing the Constitution. “Yes there are strong arguments in favor of liberalizing our economy but it can be achieved without touching, in the meantime, the Constitution. I’m at a view that amending the Constitution by adding the phrase unless otherwise provided by law is not a golden bullet which will bring everything in,” Drilon said Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)