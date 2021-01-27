Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Gordon Opposes Ill-Timed Cha-Cha: Sen. Richard Gordon during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, January 27, 2021, says he is not in favor of amending the Constitution at this time principally because of the need to focus on “many, many things that we need to do, not just the pandemic.” Gordon said charter change “could be very divisive and could lead to other things.” Gordon also asked Retired Supreme Court Justice Vicente Mendoza his opinion on the statement that once a constitutional body is formed, whether a Constituent Assembly or a Constitutional Convention, it can no longer be controlled by anybody. “Yes, the possibility of a run-away ConCon or ConAss, for that matter, is always there especially at times like this when it is only 15 months away from the next election. The temptation to propose amendments like term extensions and the like, all geared toward the next election, is always there. You cannot control the agenda of ConAss or ConCon. That is the problem,” Mendoza said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)