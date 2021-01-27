Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Congress Vote Separately: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III says there is a developing consensus that the proper interpretation of the amendatory process in the 1987 Constitution is that Congress votes separately. “If we add the input from the Senate president when he told us earlier that even Speaker [Lord Allan] Velasco and the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes also take that interpretation, it looks like it's voting separately,” Pimentel said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)