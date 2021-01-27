Photo Release

January 27, 2021 On Joint Meeting of Congress: Sen. Pia Cayetano during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Wednesday, January 27, 2021, seeks clarification from her former professor, (Ret.) Supreme Court Justice Vicente Mendoza, on the issue of whether Congress should vote jointly or separately. “Don’t you think that it is wise and prudent if the two Houses of Congress should meet jointly so they can discuss the question regardless of the status, whether as senator or as a congressman, but simply as a member of a constituent assembly? What is better than the Congress as a whole, meeting jointly rather than leaving this matter of disagreements to a Bicam?” Mendoza told Cayetano, pointing out that the members of the assembly could discuss matters at hand freely and face to face. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)