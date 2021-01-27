Photo Release

January 27, 2021 SIM Cards Being Used for Fraudulent, Criminal Activities: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says SIM cards have become necessity for most people, almost as important as having actually identification cards, to communicate, to access the internet, to run cashless transactions, among others. “SIM cards have undeniably made our lives easier. With all this ease comes risks,” Zubiri said during Wednesday’s Committee on Public Service virtual hearing, January 27, 2021. Zubiri, in pushing for the registration of SIM cards, said what had happened to Sen. Win Gatchalian, when he lost around P1 million early this year, happens daily to many Filipinos around the country. “The anonymity provided by unregistered SIM cards has allowed many criminals of all shades the protection they need in order to commit their crimes. There is a whole host of illegal activities that we will be able to address with our SIM card registration law. So I fervently hope and pray that we can fast track this bill, and protect our SIM card-using public as soon as possible,” Zubiri added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)