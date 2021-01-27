Photo Release

January 27, 2021 PAF Men Visit Senate: Senators Win Gatchalian and Francis Tolentino face members of the Philippine Air Force before the start of the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, January 27, 2021. PAF soldiers, led by Mgen. Florante Amano, were at the Senate to brief Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri on the status of the military service unit’s modernization program. Zubiri called for the modernization of military hardware and aircraft in his privilege speech last week after a Huey helicopter crash in Impasugong, Bukidnon which killed all soldiers on board. He proposed the retirement of the 50-60 year old Huey aircraft. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)