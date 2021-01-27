Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Calaca Ready to be a City: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto confirms the veracity of the data presented by Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino on the municipality of Calaca in Batangas. Tolentino sponsored House Bill No. 6598 otherwise known as the Act Converting the Municipality of Calaca into a Component City to be known as the City of Calaca Wednesday, January 27, 2021. “As a gentleman from Batangas, I would like to confirm the data presented by the chairman of the Committee on Local Government and the statement also made by the Majority Leader (Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri) that Calaca has surpassed all the requirements for it to be a city and Batangas supports Calaca’s advocacy to become a city, the 4th city in the province of Batangas,” Recto said. The other cities are Batangas, Lipa and Tanauan. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)