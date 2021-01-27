Photo Release

January 27, 2021 Hontiveros Co-Sponsors SRN 620: Sen. Risa Hontiveros co-sponsors Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Senate Resolution No. 620 concurring in the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). According to Hontiveros, the TPNW is groundbreaking and a step towards creating an international norm of conduct with 86 nations signing it and 52 ratifying it. “The collective voice of humanity is clear, nuclear weapons should be banned forever as we have banned landmines and biological and chemical weapons,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)