January 27, 2021 Session No. 40: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III beams as he engages in light discussion with his colleagues during the hybrid plenary session, January 27, 2021. Wednesday's session saw the approval on second reading of House Bill No. 6222 or the act reapportioning the second legislative district of Rizal into three legislative districts and Proposed Resolution No. 620 or the measure concurring in the ratification of the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons. Also in the day's agenda were Senate Bill No. 1947 seeking to create the Office of the Judiciary Marshal; House Bill No. 6598 or the act creating the City of Calaca; and Senate Bill No. 2027 which grants the President the power to defer increases in Social Security System contributions. (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)