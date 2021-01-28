Photo Release

January 28, 2021 Improving the Quality of Education: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over the third hybrid technical working group meeting on Senate Bill Nos. 1887 and 1893 or the Teacher Education Council Act, Thursday, January 28, 2021. Authored by Senators Gatchalian and Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., respectively, the bills seek to enhance the quality of basic education by improving the quality of teachers and school leaders, and to strengthen the Teacher Education Council created under Republic Act No. 7784. Gatchalian was joined by officials from the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Philippine Normal University, University of the Philippines-College of Education, Philippine Regulation Commission, National Economic and Development Authority, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine Business for Education, and Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)