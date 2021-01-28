Photo Release

January 28, 2021 Hearing on the Series of Killings of Citizens: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, presides over a virtual hearing Thursday, January 28, 2021, on several resolutions and a privilege speech calling for an inquiry into the wanton killings of members of the legal community and citizens in the country. Gordon pointed out that since the start of January this year, there were already 20 people who were killed, majority of whom were executed by riding-in-tandem gunmen. “It’s not about the number of police brutalities or crimes committed by them. They may have one or a thousand cases, the point to me is to protect the integrity of the institution. The society allowed the police to have guns and power and in exchange, the police is expected to maintain peace and order, respect the citizens, and uphold the constitutional right of the people to be secure in their person and in their homes,” Gordon said. The committee also took up Senate Bill No. 1828 establishing the police law enforcement courts (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)