Photo Release

January 28, 2021 On the Spate of Killings: Sen. Joel Villanueva says the spate of killings of doctors, lawyers, journalists and other members of the community in the country is very alarming and that this culture of impunity should be broken, especially among law enforcement agencies. Villanueva, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, January 28, 2021, said he is not pointing fingers to one or a particular government agency or even the Philippine National Police but there should be accountability on the breakdown of law and order. “How are we upholding the rule of law and judicial process in tracking and preventing these crimes? How do we make everyone accountable?” Villanueva asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)