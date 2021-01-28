Photo Release

January 28, 2021 On Crime Prevention: Sen. Imee Marcos raises the need for stronger relations between the Philippine National Police and the Judiciary to ensure continuous prosecution of criminal cases during the Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing, Thursday, January 28, 2021. Marcos authored proposed Resolution No. 593, which directs an inquiry on the alarming rate of crimes committed against judges, lawyers, and other officers of the Court. “… year on year in August, we have national crime prevention week. What have the National Police Commission and the rest of the law enforcement community done to recommend effective crime management and crime prevention programs? It seems we don’t feel their presence. Perhaps the Senate would also be informed,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)