Photo Release

January 28, 2021 On PNP Chief's Absence in the Hearing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa calls the attention of Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas for not attending a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Justice and Human Rights Thursday, January 28, 2021. The Senate is conducting an inquiry on the unabated killings of citizens and members of the legal community. “When I was PNP chief, I always attended Senate hearings and I bring my command group and all directorial staff because I know how important they are. Our credibility as an organization would be in question…we cannot ignore this because this concerns the performance of the Philippine National Police as a law enforcement agency,” Dela Rosa stressed. Sinas later virtually joined the hearing to answer questions fielded by the senators. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)