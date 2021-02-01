Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Senate Looks into Rising Cost of Food: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, presides over the virtual hearing Monday, February 1, 2021, inquiring into the rising prices of basic food items. Villar said the hearing will also look into the implementation of Republic Act. (RA) No.11494 or the ‘Bayanihan to Recover as One Act’ by the Department of Agriculture; and the implementation of RA 7581 or the ‘Price Act’ by the Department of Trade and Industry. “We cannot over-emphasize the importance of food such as rice, vegetable, livestock, poultry, and dairy in the food value chain, to ensure adequate and affordable stable food supply, especially to Metro Manila and other urban centers, despite the issues brought about by the pandemic and the series of natural disasters that hit the county. As we take care of our health and welfare of our farmers and fisher folks, we also have a responsibility of feeding the rest of the population by bringing the produce to the market,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)