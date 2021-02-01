Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Price Act Can Remedy the Situation: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan emphasizes that Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act is a tool to remedy rising prices of goods in the country as it empowers the government to augment supply in the market to ensure ample supply and address demand, punish unscrupulous traders and profiteers, and ensure proper importation of goods. “We have in our hands the duty and opportunity to do something and help remedy the situation. We are not inutile. It is time for us to find solutions for our countrymen,” Pangilinan said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Monday, February 1, 2021. Pangilinan introduced Senate Resolution No. 618 calling for an inquiry on the rising food prices, with the end in view of determining the necessary interventions to stabilize the prices and ensure that every Filipino consumer has access to adequate and affordable food. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)