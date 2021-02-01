Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Exempting Population, Land Area in Conversion of a Municipality: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, presiding over Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government on several measures on the conversion of a municipality into a city, February 1, 2021, says the proposal will amend the Local Government Code of 1991 and will not affect just a particular municipality. “What this committee is tackling right now is not the conversion of a particular municipality into a city. We are deliberating on a proposed measure that will amend the Local Government Code, and it will not affect just a particular municipality... in effect we will evade accusation that we are dealing with class legislation, so it applies to all,” Tolentino said. One of the measures being tackled was Senate Bill No. 255 authored by Sen. Panfilo Lacson which seeks to amend Local Government Code of 1991 exempting population and land area in the conversion of a municipality into a city. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)