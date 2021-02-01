Photo Release

February 1, 2021 No to Chicken Importation: Sen. Nancy Binay asks local poultry breeders to submit to the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform suggestions or programs that would help the industry recover from the adverse effects of fowl importation. Binay was informed during the inquiry on the rising prices of basic commodities Monday, February 1, 2021, that local poultry breeders had either closed shop or lessened their production due to the flood of imported chicken in the market last year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)