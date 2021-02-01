Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Consider Income Level in Conversion of Municipalities: Sen. Panfilo Lacson suggests that the income level could trigger economic development of a municipality and thus would result in increase of population because of in-migration. Lacson, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government Monday, February 1, 2021, stressed that there are certain municipalities with low population and less land area that are economically active which would qualify them to be converted into cityhood. The senator filed Senate Bill No. 255 exempting population and land area from the conversion of municipalities into cities if these municipalities generated annual average income of at least P250 million from P100 million. “The intent of the measure is to really provide an exemption to the general rule... by giving the municipalities the capability of generating high locally generated income to convert into a city and reducing the number of population to at least 100,000 inhabitants," Lacson said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)