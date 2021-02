Photo Release

February 1, 2021 Zubiri Presides Rules Committee Hearing: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Rules, Monday, February 1, 2021. The committee discussed which bills to prioritize with the bill on the rightsizing of the national government and various proposals seeking the creation of new departments filed in the Senate. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)